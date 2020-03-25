Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Washing Clothes, Cleaning Washroom: Dhawan's Life in Corona Times

At a time when people have been advised to stay home over the next 21 days during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from all walks of life are taking to social medial to share how they are spending their days.

IANS |March 25, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
Washing Clothes, Cleaning Washroom: Dhawan's Life in Corona Times

New Delhi: At a time when people have been advised to stay home over the next 21 days during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from all walks of life are taking to social medial to share how they are spending their days.

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a hilarious video, showing how a husband has to tolerate the tantrums of his better-half playing to the tune of Bollywood hit 'Jab se hui hai shaadi'.

In the funny clip, the 34-year-old can first be seen washing clothes while sitting in a bath-tub. Ayesha was spotted doing her make-up, standing in front of a mirror. Dhawan continuously asked for respite, folding his hands, but Ayesha didn't budge.

Thereafter, Ayesha can be seen talking on the phone even as Dhawan cleans the toilet. Ayesha also has a stick in her to make sure that Dhawan doesn't back away from performing his duties.

Dhawan uploaded the video with a popular Bollywood song in the background with a caption: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard #AeshaDhawan @BoatNirvana #boAtheadStayINsane."

All sporting events have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus. India's three-match ODI series against South Africa would have marked a return to international cricket for Dhawan after he had sustained an injury during the ODIs against Australia at home earlier this year.

He subsequently missed India's tour of New Zealand but was named in the Indian squad for the ODIs against South Africa which were ultimately postponed.

coronavirus pandemicOff The Fieldshikhar dhawan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more