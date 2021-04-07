Washington Sundar Responds to Anand Mahindra’s 'Wonderful Gift'

Team India cricketer Washington Sundar, who impressed everyone with his performance in the recent tour of Australia, received the promised Thar SUV on Tuesday. Anand Mahindra had earlier announced to gift SUVs to six Indian cricketers to show his appreciation for their inspiring performances during India’s 2-1 series win against Australia in their own backyard. Sundar, along with Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Navdeep Saini were among the six cricketers who impressed the business tycoon.

Sundar shared a sweet post on Instagram to express his gratitude to the Mahindra chairperson for keeping his promise to gift the Thar SUV to young cricket superstars. Sundar, who also plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), shared a snap on Tuesday on the photo-video sharing platform. The all-rounder posed with his new ride. Captioning the post, he wrote that he’s filled with “immense gratitude” towards “Shri Anand Mahindra” for the “wonderful gift and support, encouragement” that the business tycoon provides to young cricketers. He further mentioned that Mahindra’s “continued support” is sure to motivate many to take up cricket and bring “laurels to the country.”

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Sundar (@washisundar555)

Meanwhile, Sundar made a dream Test debut for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Playing for Virat Kohli-led side, he played a crucial role in India’s historic series victory in the tour Down Under. Sundar went on to score 62 runs in his maiden Test that helped India come storming back into the fourth Test against the Aussies at the Gabba.

Regarded as the next big thing in franchise cricket, Sundar is gearing up for the 14th season of the IPL with Kohli-led RCB. He was retained by the Bangalore-based franchise for the upcoming IPL season RCB and will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

