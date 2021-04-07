CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Washington Sundar Responds to Anand Mahindra’s 'Wonderful Gift'

Washington Sundar Responds to Anand Mahindra’s 'Wonderful Gift'

Washington Sundar Responds to Anand Mahindra’s 'Wonderful Gift'

Sundar made a dream Test debut for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

Team India cricketer Washington Sundar, who impressed everyone with his performance in the recent tour of Australia, received the promised Thar SUV on Tuesday. Anand Mahindra had earlier announced to gift SUVs to six Indian cricketers to show his appreciation for their inspiring performances during India’s 2-1 series win against Australia in their own backyard. Sundar, along with Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Navdeep Saini were among the six cricketers who impressed the business tycoon.

Sundar shared a sweet post on Instagram to express his gratitude to the Mahindra chairperson for keeping his promise to gift the Thar SUV to young cricket superstars. Sundar, who also plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), shared a snap on Tuesday on the photo-video sharing platform. The all-rounder posed with his new ride. Captioning the post, he wrote that he’s filled with “immense gratitude” towards “Shri Anand Mahindra” for the “wonderful gift and support, encouragement” that the business tycoon provides to young cricketers. He further mentioned that Mahindra’s “continued support” is sure to motivate many to take up cricket and bring “laurels to the country.”

See it here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Washington Sundar (@washisundar555)

Meanwhile, Sundar made a dream Test debut for Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Playing for Virat Kohli-led side, he played a crucial role in India’s historic series victory in the tour Down Under. Sundar went on to score 62 runs in his maiden Test that helped India come storming back into the fourth Test against the Aussies at the Gabba.

Regarded as the next big thing in franchise cricket, Sundar is gearing up for the 14th season of the IPL with Kohli-led RCB. He was retained by the Bangalore-based franchise for the upcoming IPL season RCB and will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches