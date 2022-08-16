Washington Sundar Ruled Out of Zimbabwe ODIs Due to Shoulder Injury: Report

All-rounder Washington Sundar’s return to international cricket has been delayed further as has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting August 18. According to media reports, the 22-year-old sustained an injury on his left shoulder during a 50-over game for his county side Lancashire and will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

“Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during the Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy,” a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

“You feel for Washi. Such a talented guy. Somehow or the other, the rub of the green isn’t going his way. He needs some luck. The latest injury is a freak one as he was just about to play for India in a week,” another official privy to the development said.

Sundar has had a rough last 12 months as he missed one series after another due to various types of injuries as well as Covid-19-related issues. His saga of never-ending injuries started back in July 2021 when he had a fractured finger while batting for Combined Counties against the Indian team in a warm-up game.

That injury led to him missing the entire domestic season and then before the white ball series in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with Covid. A month later, he missed the twin white ball home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka because of a hamstring injury.

During IPL in April &May, he split his webbing and missed out on five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. After extensive rehabilitation, the BCCI played a role in getting him a county deal with Lancashire and he also had a five-wicket haul in a day’s game for the Roses.

The 22-year-old has so far played 37 T20Is, 4 Tests, and as many ODIs.

