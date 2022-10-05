Washington Sundar Turns 23: Memorable Performances by the Team India All-rounder

Washington Sundar, in recent times, might have earned the reputation of a prolific all-rounder but the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer had started his professional career as a batter. Sundar made his first-class debut in October 2016 and it did not take too long for him to earn his maiden national call-up. In December 2017, he made his international debut against Sri Lanka during the third T20I.

As Sundar celebrates his 23rd birthday today, it is time to recall his top bowling performances.

3/89 vs Australia, 2021

Washington Sundar registered his career-best figures in the longest format of the game on his Test debut against Australia in January 2021. Sundar picked up crucial wickets of Steven Smith, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon in the first innings and conceded 89 runs. India had won the fourth Test by three wickets.

3/30 vs West Indies, 2022

He scripted his best bowling figures in ODIs earlier this year in February during a match against West Indies. Sundar bowled nine overs in the game and scalped three wickets conceding just 30 runs. His sensational bowling helped India in bundling out West Indies for a paltry total of 176. Team India won the match by six wickets.

3/16 vs Mumbai Indians, 2017

In the IPL 2017 season, Washington Sundar exhibited a terrific bowling show against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1. Sundar claimed three wickets conceding just 16 runs to guide his side Rising Pune Supergiant to a convincing 20-run triumph.

5/76 vs Northamptonshire, 2022

In the County Championship Division One, Sundar produced a stellar show against Lancashire earlier this year in July. Sundar, while representing Northamptonshire, secured a five-wicket haul in first innings. Sundar conceded 76 runs in the first innings. His brilliance with the ball helped his side in restricting Northamptonshire to 235. Lancashire had eventually won the match by four wickets.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here