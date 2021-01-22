Washington Sundar Will Become a Legend, Says Father M Sundar

In his debut match, Washington took three crucial wickets off the Aussie roster. Next, he went on to score 62 in his first performance.

India’s historic win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Series against Australia has proved that the talent pool of the youngest Men in Blue is immense. One such young player is Washington Sundar. He made his debut under the most pressurised environment, going against Australia in their home base, their so-called “fortress” of Gabba. The youngster showed no signs of worry, even he had them and played an instrumental part in the road toward India’s victory. With fans gushing over him online, his parents are also more than delighted.

Washington's father, M. Sundar, spoke to NDTV where he said his son was bound to become a legend. In his debut match, Washington took three crucial wickets off the Aussie roster. Next, he went on to score 62 in his first performance. His partnership with Pant in the second innings proved vital to the ultimate 2-1 win for India. Given his exemplary performance, especially for an international Test debut, his father called it "special.""This performance is special. Washington will become a legend. He has the skill, dedication, hard work and discipline. I hope God will give him a long innings in the Indian team," he told NDTV.

Additionally, he said he proud of other young players like T Natarajan, Ravichandran Ashwin, and the whole team India.

The left-handed batsman Washington got his place in the playing XI after so many injuries took out the players off the field. It was Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin’s injuries that left them unable to play and Sundar was pulled in to play instead. Though a spinner, his contribution with the bat was quite big.

Washington comes from a family of cricketers; however, he is the most famous one yet. His sister has played state-level and claims to be his biggest fan. His sister, Shylaja Sundar, always knew his batting was even better than his bowling. In the interview, she revealed they used to play the game together even in early childhood where she observed he could have multiple batting styles within a single game. His mother also spoke fondly of dedication toward the game. Said he would wake up at 5 AM every day and practice before leaving for school. Rain or shine, he had to practice, if disallowed from doing so he would create a ruckus.