Washington Sundar's Father Doing All He Could So That Son Doesn't Catch The Virus
Washington will be eagerly awaiting this trip as he would like to pick up his form from where he left it in Australia.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 2:19 PM IST
Washington Sundar‘s father M Sundar has a huge role to play in the young all-rounder’s recent success. And now as his son gets ready to take the flight to UK for the all-important series of his career, Daddy Sundar is dong his best that his son doesn’t contract the virus—at least from him. Washington is back home after the IPL 2021 suspension but Sundar, who works at the Income Tax department in Chennai, has to go to office for at least 2-3 days in a week. With cases rising in Chennai, he knows he can contract the virus and pass it onto Sundar who is all set to enter Team India bio-bubble very soon. Any complacency can be costly.
“Since Washington returned home from the IPL, I have been staying in another house. My wife and daughter are staying with Washington since they don’t step out of the house. I am only seeing him on video calls. I am having to go to office a few days in a week. I don’t want him to contract Covid because of me,” Sundar told the ‘The New Indian Express.’“He has always wanted to play at Lord’s and at other venues in England. It has been a long-standing aim of his. He doesn’t want to miss out on this tour at any cost.”
Washington will be eagerly awaiting this trip as he would like to pick up his form from where he left it in Australia. He played a crucial innings at the Gabba with India staring down the barrel. He alongside Shardul Thakur shared a 123-run partnership as India turned the tables on Australia. All eyes will now be on him and it needs to be seen whether he gets a chance to bowl at Lord’s in WTC Final.
