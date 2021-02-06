India vs England: Rishabh Pant's Song for Washington Sundar Leaves Fans in Splits While the Indian bowlers failed to live up to the world-class standards on day one against England, Rishabh Pant left no stone unturned to motivate the players from behind the stumps. During one the overs, he was heard talking to spinner Washinton Sundar, that left everyone in splits.

While the Indian bowlers failed to live up to the world-class standards on day one against England, Rishabh Pant left no stone unturned to motivate the players from behind the stumps. During one the overs, he was heard talking to spinner Washinton Sundar, that left everyone in splits.

He said, "Mera naam hai Washington, Mereko jana hai DC." Checkout the video here -

Here are the fans' reactions -

This was the first time Rishabh was picked in an Indian squad... U-19..And that too as a Vice Captain... Ah! Yes he's there too, the boy whose name is Washington and wants to go to DC #RishabhPant #INDvENG https://t.co/hn6ZFNOOE2 — S H R I Y A♥️ (@TheAmazingGir10) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant seemed to be in a jolly mood today."Mera naam hai Washington Mujhe jana hai DC" - Rishabh Pant behind the stumps in Washington Sundar's over #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JPpZiVpZmk — तिवारी जी (@Sharadtiwarii) February 5, 2021

Earlier, England captain Joe Root's third consecutive Test century (128 batting) and his 200-run stand for the third wicket with opener Dom Sibley helped the visitors reach 263 for three wickets at stumps on the first day of their first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Root became the ninth batsman to slam a century in his 100th Test.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sibley on 87 off the last ball of the day to help India end it on a positive note for themselves. However, Sibley and Root's partnership, coupled with a 63-run opening stand between the former and Rory Burns helped England take the upper hand on the first day of the Test. England won the toss and chose to bat at the Chepauk Stadium. India opted to play three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem along with two fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bumrah.

Root and Sibley then ensured that England did not lose a wicket in the next session and almost repeated that in the final session of the day. However, Bumrah trapped Sibley in front of his leg stump with a delivery that was pitched high. The umpire raised his finger and Sibley reviewed the decision, only for it to be confirmed by the replays. The umpires called stumps with the fall of that wicket.