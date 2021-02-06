CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: Rishabh Pant's Song for Washington Sundar Leaves Fans in Splits

India vs England: Rishabh Pant's Song for Washington Sundar Leaves Fans in Splits

While the Indian bowlers failed to live up to the world-class standards on day one against England, Rishabh Pant left no stone unturned to motivate the players from behind the stumps. During one the overs, he was heard talking to spinner Washinton Sundar, that left everyone in splits.

India vs England: Rishabh Pant's Song for Washington Sundar Leaves Fans in Splits

While the Indian bowlers failed to live up to the world-class standards on day one against England, Rishabh Pant left no stone unturned to motivate the players from behind the stumps. During one the overs, he was heard talking to spinner Washinton Sundar, that left everyone in splits.

He said, "Mera naam hai Washington, Mereko jana hai DC." Checkout the video here -

Here are the fans' reactions -

Earlier, England captain Joe Root's third consecutive Test century (128 batting) and his 200-run stand for the third wicket with opener Dom Sibley helped the visitors reach 263 for three wickets at stumps on the first day of their first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Root became the ninth batsman to slam a century in his 100th Test.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sibley on 87 off the last ball of the day to help India end it on a positive note for themselves. However, Sibley and Root's partnership, coupled with a 63-run opening stand between the former and Rory Burns helped England take the upper hand on the first day of the Test. England won the toss and chose to bat at the Chepauk Stadium. India opted to play three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem along with two fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bumrah.

Root and Sibley then ensured that England did not lose a wicket in the next session and almost repeated that in the final session of the day. However, Bumrah trapped Sibley in front of his leg stump with a delivery that was pitched high. The umpire raised his finger and Sibley reviewed the decision, only for it to be confirmed by the replays. The umpires called stumps with the fall of that wicket.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches