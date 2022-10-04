Wasim Akram asks Pakistan batter to not get carried away; ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram schooled his countryman Iftikhar Ahmed who claimed that “hitting sixes in Australia will not be a problem” and reminded him that things would be different in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The coveted T20 tournament is just around the corner and Pakistan will be chalking out their plans to go all the way in Australia. However, Babar Azam and his men have blown hot and cold in the shortest format of the game in the recent past. Pakistan played well in the recently concluded Asia Cup but choked on the night of the finals and were trounced by Sri Lanka.

They also lost the bilateral series at home against England, after the visitors sealed the deal 4-3 in a string of fiercely competed matches. Furthermore, heading to the World Cup after such losses can be a little daunting especially when it’ll be held in Australia. Teams have struggled to keep up with the pace and bounce of the Tasmanian pitches but Babar Azam’s side feels confident that they have got the firepower to succeed down under.

One batter in particular who is supremely confident of displaying his full potential in Australia is their power-hitter, Iftikhar Ahmed. The middle-order batter whose stroke-play resembles a little of veteran Misbah-Ul-Haq recently said that the conditions in Australia will suit his style of play and claimed that hitting sixes in the huge stadiums of Australia will not pose a challenge for him.

Talking to a local news channel Iftikhar said: “The conditions in Australia and New Zealand will be different but I have experience playing there, which will suit me. Hitting sixes in big Australian grounds is not a problem”

In response to Iftikhar’s claims, former Pakistan skipper and ace pacer Wasim Akram warned his fellow countryman to not get complacent. Akram said that despite having a solid record in Australia, where he has scored 108 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 150, his accomplishments will not count as the World Cup is a completely different ball game altogether. Akram went on to praise Iftikhar’s abilities but reminded him that he shouldn’t get carried away ahead of the big event.

However, one major issue that the team’s management must address is their batting frailties in the middle order. While all eyes have been on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s middle order has failed to back the talk on several occasions and have been scrutinized. Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz haven’t fired in clutch situations and if Pakistan is to put up a real fight at the World Cup, they need to find a solution for this conundrum.

