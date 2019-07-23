starts in
Akram Humiliated at Manchester Airport for Carrying Insulin

IANS |July 23, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was on Tuesday left high and dry at the airport after the authorities humiliated him for carrying insulin, the legendary fast bowler tweeted.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram said in a tweet.

He followed it up with another tweet, saying, "I do not believe I should have been treated differently from anyone else. I just believe there should be a standard of care when dealing with all people. I understand there are proper safety precautions but that doesn’t mean people should be humiliated whilst undergoing them."

An important member of the 1992 World Cup-winning team, Akram has 414 wickets to his name in 104 Tests and 502 ODI wickets in 356 matches.

The 53-year old was part of the commentary team at the just-concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

