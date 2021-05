Wasim Akram Never Coached Pakistan Because of Rude Fans, Says 'I Am Not a Fool'

Wasim Akram is not fazed by any challenge. He played like a lion and it was the batsman across the world who did all the catch up while facing him. But it is hard to imagine that even a guy like him could be so fearful that he would altogether avoid taking up the role of Pakistan coach. Well, Akram has now come out and said that rude fans were the reason behind his inaction.

ALSO READ – WTC 2021 Trophy to be Shared Between India, New Zealand in Case of a Draw or a Tie

“I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. Coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation,” Akram told Cricket Pakistan in an interview.

“So I’m afraid of that as well, because I don’t tolerate misbehaviour. And we are becoming that. I love the people… their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehaviour that is shown in social media. It shows what we are.”

He also added that taking up an international coaching assignment would mean that he has to leave his family and home for months. He said he is happy coaching in PSL. “When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that’s a lot of work. I don’t think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here