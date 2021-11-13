Wasim Akram Picks His Favourite Between New Zealand And Australia to Win 2021 T20 World Cup

Bowling legend Wasim Akram has picked his favourite for the mega T20 World Cup finale between New Zealand and Australia. The two cricketing powerhouses will add a new chapter to their Trans-Tasman rivalry. Both New Zealand and Australia have an almost similar road to the finale as they were second in their groups after the Super 12 stage after losing their only match to their group-toppers. In the semifinal, both teams registered to win in quite the same fashion with five wickets and an over to spare.

Akram has said that Australia opener David Warner has peaked at the right time as the Aussies weren’t favourites at the start of the tournament.

“Australia weren’t the favourites because of their recent performances and T20I form. David Warner was one of the main parts of their team, especially in T20 cricket. He’s a very aggressive batsman and is in good form, peaked at the right time," Akram told India Today.

Wasim pointed out the flaws in the Australian line-up, however, the legendary pacer claims that Australia have an edge over New Zealand for the mega clash.

“Although Steve Smith is struggling so far in this Australian lineup but they are still looking good. Their fast bowling attack is also looking good, in the knockouts Maxwell and Stoinis have been their fifth bowler and New Zealand will be eyeing on them (taking them on).

“But in general, Australia look very strong, especially after the semifinal win. If you ask me ‘who are the favourites for tomorrow’?, I think Australians have an edge for Sunday’s final," he added.

Akram said that the toss and dew are influencing the results and it is not fair for the game and the match officials have to tackle it with some ideas.

“That’s not fair (toss & dew factor influencing the results). They (match officials) have to come up with some ideas. They can’t afford to cover the stadiums but give a fair chance to both the sides.

“The toss will make an effect. What you don’t want is whatever we have seen in this World Cup that you win the toss, 80-90% you win the game. These are very good odds for teams chasing and that’s not fair," Akram added.

