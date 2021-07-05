Wasim Akram Points Out the Flaws in Sharjeel Khan’s Batting Technique

31-year-old batsman Sharjeel Khan, hailing from Hyderabad in Pakistan, isn’t one of the fittest players in the team’s camp. Time and again, many questions have been raised over the inclusion of the opening batsman in the Pakistan squad due to his poor fitness. Sharjeel was called back to the Pakistan squad earlier in the year for the T20I series against South Africa and Zimbabwe after his phenomenal performance in the domestic circuit and Pakistan Super League.

The Hyderabad-born is now likely to take the field during the upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and England. Recently, former Pakistan veteran Wasim Akram opened up on Sharjeel saying that Pakistan is forced to hide the batsman while fielding.

Shrajeel is mostly seen standing at short fine-leg as it is a safer option in comparison to other fielding positions. Akram believes that the 31-year-old struggles in a few aspects of the game including fielding and he needs to work hard to have a fruitful run in the international circuit.

Further, Akram carried a detailed analysis of Shrajeel’s batting technique. The veteran revealed that the opening batsman needs to tweak his batting approach to ensure that he doesn’t become predictable or a one-dimensional player.

“I told him in PSL as well that you have to change your game. As a bowler, if I’m bowling to Sharjeel, I know that I’m only going to get hit if I bowl a bad ball or he plays an exceptional shot. That’s where the problem with Sharjeel is, there is no in-between as he plays his shots while standing still all the time,” Akram told Cricket Pakistan.

Elaborating his stance further, the Pakistan veteran added that Sharjeel fails to spring a surprise of the opposition bowlers. The 31-year-old just stands at one place and doesn’t make any room to hit towards the off-side. Akram also revealed that the batsman has a problem with a good length delivery and can easily lose his wicket on a good ball.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here