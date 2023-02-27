Wasim Akram Recalls Strategy Behind Match Winning Wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in 1999 Chennai Test

India-Pakistan cricket match, over the years, has produced innumerable nail-biting moments and some epic matchups. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the rivalry between India and Pakistan is the most exciting one in the history of cricket.

One such exhilarating battle between the two arch-rivals was witnessed by fans during a Test match in Chennai back in January 1999. The game not only produced a thrilling finish, but it also offered one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game.

Wasim Akram, who was leading the Pakistan side in that fixture, recently shared his memories of the match.

Akram, in an interview with Sportstar, disclosed his game-changing plan which helped Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in dismissing Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

“I remember how close the game was. They [India] needed 20-odd to win, the great man [Tendulkar] was batting on 136 and I remember talking to Saqlain just one ball earlier," Akram recalled.

He continued, “Every fielder was on the boundary, Sachin was facing and I told Saqlain to bowl his doosra outside off-stump and give it some air as Sachin would probably try to hit it through midwicket. That’s exactly what happened. He went for a six through midwicket, top-edged it and I kept repeating to myself ‘balance, eye on the ball, balance’ as I got under the ball."

India, while chasing a target of 271, seemed poised enough to get the better of Pakistan in the opening Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With Sachin Tendulkar still at the crease, Team India were well-placed at 6/254.

However, the dismissal of Tendulkar proved to be the turning point of the encounter. Tendulkar had departed after pulling off a sublime knock of 136 in the second innings. The Mohammad Azharuddin-led side still needed 17 runs to win when Tendulkar went back to the dressing room.

Following, Tendulkar’s wicket, Indian batting crumbled like a pack of cards. The hosts were eventually bundled out for 258. Saqlain Mushtaq had scalped five wickets in the second innings to earn a remarkable 12-run win for Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliance with the bat did go in vain but he still managed to win the Man of the Match award for his terrific all-round display. Apart from bringing up a century, Tendulkar had picked up three wickets in the Chennai Test.

