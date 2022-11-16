Wasim Akram Urges India And Pakistan Fans to Stay Away From Trolling on Social Media

Following Pakistan’s defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, plenty of Indian and Pakistani fans took to social media trolling each other. There were few Indian fans rejoicing in Pakistan’s defeat as they believed it was karma for their fans celebrated India’s loss in the semifinals against England.

And it was not just limited to the fans. Several former and present cricketers from both countries were seen engaging in a war of words on Twitter.

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has reacted sharply to the ‘Twitter battle’ between cricket fans from both countries.

While speaking on A Sports’ cricket show, Akram requested the cricket fans of both India and Pakistan to show maturity instead of adding salt to each other’s wounds.

“We should stay neutral. Indians are patriotic about their country, and I am fine with that, we are patriotic about our country. But instead of that, jalti pe tel daalna, tweet pe tweet karna, just don’t do it man," Akram was quoted as saying on The Pavilion show.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also a panellist on The Pavilion show, seconded Wasim Akram’s views.

Misbah opined that Indian and Pakistani fans should not indulge in such nasty fights just to get famous on social media. “ou shouldn’t do this just for the sake of few Likes. Cricketers, whether from India or Pakistan or any other country, we are all a family. So, we should respect each other and give our opinions respectfully. We also have a certain responsibility," he said.

Jos Butler-led England lifted their second T20 World Cup title, courtesy of some disciplined bowling and a fighting half-century by Ben Stokes.

Batting first, Pakistan failed to get strong total on the board as they were restricted to just 137 from their 20 overs.

Despite a low total, Pakistani bowlers launched a fierce fightback to put the English team under pressure.

However, Shaheen Afridi’s failure to complete his quota of four overs due to an injury and the low total made things easy for England as they became the first men’s team to hold both the world titles - ODI and T20I - simultaneously.

