Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Other Cricketers Congratulate Imran Khan on becoming Prime Minister-Elect

The cricketing world did not hold back in congratulating the 1992 World Cup winning captain on his historic triumph.
The ‘Sultans of Swing’, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, both of whom played under the leadership of Imran Khan, were delighted with their former captain adding another victory to his list.
Congratulating the new Prime Minister of our Country. It was all very formal but I still got to call him Skipper.#ImranKhanPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/cuEIv28U3B
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 26, 2018
A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper @ImranKhanPTI #BehindYouSkipper #NayaPakistan — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 26, 2018
One of Pakistan’s greatest batsmen, Mohammad Yousuf wrote, “Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah help & guide you for the prosperity & success for the people of Pakistan.”
Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI . May Allah help & guide you for the prosperity & success for the people of Pakistan🇵🇰
— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) July 27, 2018
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi congratulated Imran Khan and hoped that the former captain ‘leads from the front’.
Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild 🇵🇰 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2018
A number of other current and former cricketers also wished the next Prime Minister luck.
Imran is the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it. Congratulations & good luck to my cricketing hero, Imran Khan!
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 27, 2018
Congratulations to Imran Khan #PakistanElection2018 A hero to many of us ... Wishing you all the very best !!! Pakistan have won the Toss !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 27, 2018
Kaptaan gets another 5 fever! This time in Politics! We the Pakistani People are lucky to have a legend like @ImranKhanPTI in our country! Now together let's make Pakistan better! @ImranKhanPTI
We are right behind you Kaptaan!
Shukariyaaa PAKISTAN#wazirEAzamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/BiBi58SV6u
— Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) July 26, 2018
First Published: July 27, 2018, 1:17 PM IST