Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Other Cricketers Congratulate Imran Khan on becoming Prime Minister-Elect

(IMAGE: AP/PTI)

Loading...



Congratulating the new Prime Minister of our Country. It was all very formal but I still got to call him Skipper.#ImranKhanPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/cuEIv28U3B

— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 26, 2018

A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper @ImranKhanPTI #BehindYouSkipper #NayaPakistan — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 26, 2018



Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI . May Allah help & guide you for the prosperity & success for the people of Pakistan🇵🇰

— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) July 27, 2018

Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild 🇵🇰 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2018



Imran is the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it. Congratulations & good luck to my cricketing hero, Imran Khan!

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 27, 2018

Congratulations to Imran Khan #PakistanElection2018 A hero to many of us ... Wishing you all the very best !!! Pakistan have won the Toss !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 27, 2018



Kaptaan gets another 5 fever! This time in Politics! We the Pakistani People are lucky to have a legend like @ImranKhanPTI in our country! Now together let's make Pakistan better! @ImranKhanPTI

We are right behind you Kaptaan!

Shukariyaaa PAKISTAN#wazirEAzamImranKhan pic.twitter.com/BiBi58SV6u

— Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) July 26, 2018

First Published: July 27, 2018, 1:17 PM IST