Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Other Cricketers Congratulate Imran Khan on becoming Prime Minister-Elect

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 27, 2018, 1:31 PM IST
(IMAGE: AP/PTI)

Captain, World Cup Winner, and now a Prime Minister in the making. Imran Khan is set to become the 19th Prime Minister of Pakistan after the former all-rounder claimed victory in the country’s general elections on Wednesday.  The 65-year-old, who is the founder and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has won 110 seats out of the 251 seats as last reported per the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The cricketing world did not hold back in congratulating the 1992 World Cup winning captain on his historic triumph.

The ‘Sultans of Swing’, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, both of whom played under the leadership of Imran Khan, were delighted with their former captain adding another victory to his list.





One of Pakistan’s greatest batsmen, Mohammad Yousuf wrote, “Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah help & guide you for the prosperity & success for the people of Pakistan.”

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi congratulated Imran Khan and hoped that the former captain ‘leads from the front’.



A number of other current and former cricketers also wished the next Prime Minister luck.







hasan aliImran Khanmohammad yousufOff The Fieldrussell arnoldSanjay MajrekarWaqar YounisWasim Akram
First Published: July 27, 2018, 1:17 PM IST
