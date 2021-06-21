Wasim Jaffer Advises Team India To Bat Ghajini Style At WTC Final

Team India should bat in the style of Bollywood’s popular movie ‘Ghajini’, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has advised. The main character in the 2008 film played by Aamir Khan only remembered to take revenge after forgetting everything. Jaffer suggested the players of Team India to forget every last ball in the final of the ongoing World Test Championship against New Zealand.

The condition in England gives an advantage to the bowlers and batsmen often find it difficult to pick up the line of the ball due to extra swing and overcast conditions. Referring to this Jaffer said, “ There will be many occasions in England conditions when you will play and miss. And the same thing happened with Kohli and Rahane.”

The second day of the test match was also interrupted by poor light and overcast conditions, and Jaffer said, “These conditions are often in favour of the bowlers. Batsmen have to settle down again and again after frequent breaks, which is difficult. Bowlers don’t mind these conditions as they can bowl and get rest in these breaks.”

According to Wasim Jaffer, ‘India batted well in the given conditions.’

Jaffer said, ‘if India scores 275-300 on this pitch, then the chances of winning the competition will increase. I think the ball will spin on this track as the rough patches left by the New Zealand left-arm fast bowlers will help Ashwin, and similarly, the rough pitch made by the right-arm fast bowlers will help Ravindra Jadeja.’

Jaffer also said that he was surprised that Kane Williamson didn’t keep a single spinner in the team and went with only the fast bowlers.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here