Wasim Jaffer and Murali Kartik Didn't Play for India as Much as They Should Have: VVS Laxmam

Former India batsman VVS Laxman paid tribute to Wasim Jaffer and Murali Kartik for making their unique marks on the sport, saying the two 'didn't play for India as much as they should have'.
Laxman further went on to add that both Jaffer and Kartik were 'pioneers of a generation which chose to write its own cricketing destiny'.
"They didn’t play for India as much as they should have, but @WasimJaffer14 and @kartikmurali extended their romance with the sport through Ranji Trophy and county cricket respectively. They are the pioneers of a generation which chose to write its own cricketing destiny," he said on Twitter.
Jaffer played 31 Tests for India as an opener, scoring 5 centuries and 11 half-centuries in that time. He also represented India in two ODI matches.
However, his exploits in Ranji Trophy cricket is perhaps what he is best known for. He represented Mumbai from 1996-2015 and since 2015 has been a key cog in the Vidarbha side that won back-to-back Ranji Trophy's in 2018 and 2019.
Jaffer is the currently both the highest-run scorer in India's premier domestic tournament and is also the highest-capped player. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year.
Kartik played 8 Tests and 37 ODIs for India and was often on the fringes of selection due to the presence of both Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble in the Indian team.
Chances to cement a place in the India XI were few and far between but he found plenty of success with both bat and ball in English county cricket.
He represented Lancashire, Middlesex, Somerset and Surrey during a number of successful stints in the county game.
