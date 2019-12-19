Wasim Jaffer Appointed Kings XI Punjab Batting Coach

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has been appointed batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020.
The 41-year-old Jaffer, currently playing for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, has played 31 Tests scoring 1944 runs, and 2 ODIs, in an international career that lasted between 2000 and 2008.
Jaffer remains a domestic stalwart, having played more than 254 first-class matches for more than 19000 runs. Jaffer told Times of India that it was Anil Kumble, KXIP's director of cricket, who approached him.
"I'm thankful to Kumble. He's the one who approached me. It was an honour to play under him for India. I've got so much to learn from him. Though I'm currently coaching in Bangladesh (batting coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy), this is obviously a good opportunity, and I'm looking forward to this experience," Jaffer said.
Jaffer has played 8 IPL matches, for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 130 runs at a strike-rate around 107. However, the former Mumbai batsman believed the essence of batting doesn't change.
"Batting remains the same, though the game has become a bit fast. I'd be happy to learn from the many great players around me in the IPL. I'd be glad to pass on my 'little' knowledge to the youngsters, particularly the Indians," he said.
Apart from Kumble and now Jaffer, KXIP's support staff include Sunil Joshi (bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).
