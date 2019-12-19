Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

72/3 (24.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Wasim Jaffer Appointed Kings XI Punjab Batting Coach

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has been appointed batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |December 19, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
Wasim Jaffer Appointed Kings XI Punjab Batting Coach

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has been appointed batting coach of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020.

The 41-year-old Jaffer, currently playing for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, has played 31 Tests scoring 1944 runs, and 2 ODIs, in an international career that lasted between 2000 and 2008.

Jaffer remains a domestic stalwart, having played more than 254 first-class matches for more than 19000 runs. Jaffer told Times of India that it was Anil Kumble, KXIP's director of cricket, who approached him.

"I'm thankful to Kumble. He's the one who approached me. It was an honour to play under him for India. I've got so much to learn from him. Though I'm currently coaching in Bangladesh (batting coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy), this is obviously a good opportunity, and I'm looking forward to this experience," Jaffer said.

Jaffer has played 8 IPL matches, for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 130 runs at a strike-rate around 107. However, the former Mumbai batsman believed the essence of batting doesn't change.

"Batting remains the same, though the game has become a bit fast. I'd be happy to learn from the many great players around me in the IPL. I'd be glad to pass on my 'little' knowledge to the youngsters, particularly the Indians," he said.

Apart from Kumble and now Jaffer, KXIP's support staff include Sunil Joshi (bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).

 

anil kumbleipl 2020wasim jaffer

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more