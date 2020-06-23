Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has been appointed Uttarakhand's head coach for the upcoming domestic season.
Jaffer, the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy history, retired earlier this year at the age of 42. He played primarily for Mumbai before playing his last three years for Vidarbha, helping them win two Ranji titles in the process.
"I am becoming the head coach of any team for the first time. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I''m looking forward to it," Jaffer told PTI.
"This is a new team, they have done well. They played the quarterfinals (of the Ranji Trophy in 2018-19 season) against Vidarbha. But they have gone back to Group D (Plate group), so it is going to be a big challenge. I am happy that I am starting from the bottom and for me, it is going to be a good experience.
"I have heard that a lot of talented players are coming from there. I am hoping to turn them into good players and (Uttarakhand) as a good team.
ALSO READ: Dropped for Disiplinary Reasons by Bengal, Ashok Dinda Looks for a Fresh Start
"In my last five-six years, I have mentored youngsters; it is something which I enjoy, to be honest. I take a lot of happiness to help the youngsters and see them grow."
Jaffer played 31 Tests for India scoring 1944 runs, apart from two ODIs. He has played 260 first-class matches in a career that spanned 23 years, scoring 19410 runs at an average of 50.67.
Uttarakhand had reached the quarterfinals in their debut Ranji Trophy season in 2018-19, where they lost to Vidarbha, by an innings and 115 runs. They failed to advance to the quarterfinals in the next season from Group C.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Wasim Jaffer Appointed Uttarakhand Coach for Upcoming Domestic Season
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has been appointed Uttarakhand's head coach for the upcoming domestic season.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings