Wasim Jaffer Celebrates 200k Twitter Followers with a Hilarious Snoop Dogg Speech

Wasim Jaffer has accomplished a remarkable milestone on social media. The former India player touched down the 200,000-follower mark on his account on the microblogging site. Elated with the epic feat, Jaffer took a unique approach to break the news. Jaffer, on Monday, celebrated the milestone in a way that left his fans in splits. Known for his impeccable humour, Jaffer decided to share a video that featured renowned rapper Snoop Dogg’s speech. Via the clip, Jaffer extended gratitude to his fans who follow him on Twitter. In the video, Snoop Dogg thanks himself for all the success and accolades he has been able to achieve in his career. Jaffer’s Twitter family thoroughly enjoyed his sense of humour and his idea of commemorating success.

While sharing the hilarious post, he wrote, “Our Twitter family is now 200K strong! Thank you all. This video contains a bunch of people I would like to thank! PS: I'm on insta too

Ever since India conquered Gabba fortress in Brisbane in the deciding Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Jaffer has been severe with members of Australian Cricket Team on social media. By winning the series 2-1, India successfully broke a long winning streak of the Aussies at The Gabba. India coming from behind a win, is setting eyes to lock horns with Joe Root-led side on home soil.

In the meantime, both India and England have reached Chennai where they will battle in a four-match Test series starting from February 5 onwards. The first two Test matches are scheduled to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The next two fixtures of the ICC Test Championship Test series will be pink ball matches. Scheduled to commence from February 24, the last two Test matches will be played at the newly constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The full-fledged Test games will be followed by five Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs.