Wasim Jaffer comes up with a cheeky post to troll the famous Lord’s slope

Wasim Jaffer’s social media timeline is a treat for netizens. The former Indian opener is quite active on social media and is equally famous for sharing hilarious memes on the happenings in the cricket world. The Punjab Kings batting coach was at his witty best once again on Thursday, August 12, as he took a jibe at the iconic Lord’s cricket stadium’s famous slope.

After a draw in the first Test, India and England are currently exchanging hostilities in the second Test match of the series at the Lord’s stadium, in London. While both sides would be raring to draw first blood to take a lead in the five-match Test series, Jaffer came up with a hilarious post to depict the playing conditions at the famous venue.

The famous cricketing venue has a strange slope that runs through the pitch, it starts from the north end to the south end and has a drop of 2.5 meters which makes it look slightly lop-sided. The veteran used Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor inspired meme to show the difference between slopes of other cricket grounds versus the one at the Lord’s. The first photo shows the actor in a straight angle/pose and has “Other Cricket Grounds" written in bold. In contrast the other photo has the actor’s shoulders slightly tilted to his right.

“This is all you need to know about the famous Lord’s slope smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes,” Jaffer tweeted.

This is all you need to know about the famous Lord's slope😄 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/nQA2rWuAOz— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Team India would want to improve on their previous record at Lord’s. The visitors have a dismal record at the venue, they have played 18 Tests, winning just two while losing 12. During their previous tour of England, the Virat Kohli-led side were competitive in four of the five Tests, but were convincingly outplayed at Lord’s, thanks to Chris Woakes’ hundred and a superb nine-wicket match haul by James Anderson.

