Wasim Jaffer Compares Gareth Southgate to Chak De India's Kabir Khan After Euro 2020 Loss

Wasim Jaffer has gained quite a following for himself on social media, and why not? His memes are too good to be ignored, like this one where he compared England football manager Gareth Southgate to Chak De India’s Kabir Khan.

The former India cricketer’s tweet made a lot of sense as both the of the characters-Southgate and Khan-had a similar storylines. Southgate was once a player and faced fans’ ire for missing out on a penalty shootout, but would eventually go on to become one of the finest modern-day coach in world football. England might have lost the Euro final but on the way played some brilliant football, courtesy Southgate.

The Three Lions were beaten in the final of Euro 2020 by Italy on Sunday. The home fans just couldn’t take it and went on a rampage, beating Italian fans within stadium premises. Some of the coloured players were even abused on social media.

This Behaviour in 2021: Kevin Pietersen Slams Racial Attacks on England Footballers

England’s former star cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Monday condemned the racial abuse of three Black players on social media after their loss in the Euro final and wondered if the country should get hosting rights of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Pietersen, a former national team captain, got caught in the chaos that broke out after England’s loss to Italy in the penalty shootout of the summit showdown at Wembley.

The cricketer joined British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Football Association (FA) in slamming those who abused the three players of colour after they failed to score in the shootout. “The walk I took with Dylan to get our car home last night was scary absolutely HORRENDOUS! This behaviour in 2021?? The abuse of the players who gave us so much joy?? “Do we actually deserve the 2030 World Cup?," Pietersen tweeted.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here