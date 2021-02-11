Wasim Jaffer Controversy Takes Another Ugly Turn, CAU Secretary Says Coach 'Had Many Issues' Ever since Wasim Jaffer quit from his position as Uttarakhand head coach, it has fanned a new controversy. Jaffer had alleged that he had no say in selection matters, while there were reports where some had charged former Mumbai batsman, of spreading communal bias. Now Cricket Assocaiation of Uttarakahand secretary Mahim Verma has hit back at these claims made by Jaffer.

Ever since Wasim Jaffer quit from his position as Uttarakhand head coach, it has fanned a new controversy. Jaffer had alleged that he had no say in selection matters, while there were reports where some had charged former Mumbai batsman, of spreading communal bias. Now Cricket Assocaiation of Uttarakahand secretary Mahim Verma has hit back at these claims made by Jaffer.

He said, "Wasim had so many issues and whatever he is saying it is absolutely false there is no fact in his statement. We started creating activities on his request only. He organised a selection match. Jaffer said that if things will not run in my opinion I will step down. He also said that trainer and bowling coach will be from my side, I said okay. The selection committee said whatever team he is asking we can give him and if there will be no performance we will take action against him."

"He also misbehaved with me several times. On February 7, he gave a separate list of players, I am again saying that he has a right to recommend but he cannot send a list of players who will be selected by the selection committee. There were many issues with him. We wanted a good cricketing atmosphere in our association that is why we hired him," he added.

On the other hand, Jaffer had earlier said, "I told them that we need to make Jay Bista the captain. I said that he is a young player and I want him to lead the side. They agreed. But on arrival, Shamshad and Verma said that let us make Iqbal the captain. I said okay. Make him [captain]."

"It is very sad. I had written everything in my email. Obviously, they gave no reply, so they are looking to divert it by levelling [communal] allegations against me," he further said.

Jaffer also said that there was a lack of communication between him and Rizwan-Verma, and they made wholesale changes to the team after the dismal performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy without taking his inputs.

"When we came back from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the selector and secretary Verma took out the team. Changed the captain. Made 11 changes, they didn't even tell me (and) announced the team. So, I said how will this go on. You are not even asking me and not talking to me. That is the reason why I resigned. They do not want to take my inputs. Don't want to see what I want to see and do," said Jaffer.

"The secretary tells me to talk to him directly. When I call him, he doesn't respond. The chairman of selectors never calls me. Never speaks, never messages me. Where do I stand? Who do I speak to? The chairman of selectors doesn't speak, secretary doesn't speak. CEO doesn't have that power. The two main people don't talk to me and then you go ahead and pick the team. Change the captain and don't inform me and the team appears in paper," he further said.