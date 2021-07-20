Wasim Jaffer Hails India's Bench Strength, Tweets 'The Depth is Insane'

Team India has the best talent pool in the world, and there is no doubt about that. As long as one can remember, India is the only nation which has successfully managed to raise two teams simultaneously for two different series — one is in England playing a Test series under the leadership of Virat Kohli, and the other is playing a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka under Shikhar Dhawan.

On Tuesday, both these teams played in different matches. The Indian team in England is playing a warm-up match against England County Side, while another team is battling it out against Sri Lanka in an ODI in Colombo.

Impressed with this, former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted, “What a time to be an Indian cricket fan! There are 24 players playing for India in an ODI and a FC game right now. And Kohli, Rahane, Ashwin, Ishant, Shami aren’t in those 24. The depth is insane!

PS: We have so many players that two are even playing for the opposition."

As far as the warm-up match in England is concerned, many senior players like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami have decided to skip the match, while Rohit Sharma is in-charge of the team. On the other hand, regular keeper Rishabh Pant and senior reserve glovesman Wriddhiman Saha are currently isolating in London after the COVID scare but are expected to join the team before the intra-squad game scheduled at the Riverside ground during the last week of this month. It is tentatively scheduled between July 26-28.

