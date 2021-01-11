Wasim Jaffer Hails Team India for Being ‘Warriors’ who Match Opposition ‘Punch for Punch'

After being given the huge target of 407 runs in Sidney, the injury-inflicted Indian side are gritting to take the game to a draw on the fifth day of the match.

For former India player Wasim Jaffer, Team India has won the third Test currently being played in Australia. Writing his appreciation post on social media, the former batsman said this Indian squad knew how to be “soft spoken gentlemen” off the field and “warriors” while playing.

He mentioned how the Men in Blue have shown resilience by not taking a step back in front of the opposition. But at the same time, the Indian brigade has also never crossed the line, Jaffer added. His words of support come after India has given an unexpected fight in the fourth innings of the ongoing Test.

This team of soft spoken gentlemen transforms on the field into warriors who never cross the line but never take a backward step. Matching opposition punch for punch, putting body on the line. Whatever happens from here this team has won the respect of the cricket world. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FPF8lchjLB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2021

Opener Rohit Sharma completed his half century, while his fellow batsman Shubman Gill played 64 balls to score 31 runs until he was dismissed by Josh Hazelwood. Captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to contribute significantly, having just faced 18 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s certified Test match specialist batsman, gave the squad the needed support, scoring 77 runs from 205 balls. He had the partnership with Rishabh Pant to count on, who missed his century by just 3 runs when he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon earlier today.

Now, the baton is in the hands of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin with the total score standing at 299 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. If Vihari and Ashwin are able to stick on to the crease till the end of the day, India will manage to do the unthinkable and practically clinch away a victory from the Aussies.