Wasim Jaffer Has Hidden Advice for Rishabh Pant, Can You Decode it?

A direct advice may be too easy, so cricket expert or shall we say, puzzle expert Wasim Jaffer has once again left a cryptic message for the fans to decode. The message, in fact, is directed to team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who is set to play the third Test in the ongoing series against Australia.

A direct advice may be too easy, so cricket expert or shall we say, puzzle expert Wasim Jaffer has once again left a cryptic message for the fans to decode. The message, in fact, is directed to team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who is set to play the third Test in the ongoing series against Australia.

Also read: Rohit Sharma in for Mayank Agarwal; Debut for Navdeep Saini as India Announce Playing XI for SCG Test

The former cricketer has offered four pieces of a puzzle – a singer, the famous Telugu song Butta Bomma, stumping a left hander and ‘The Bull’. Jaffer may be smart, but the combined intellect of the Twitterati cannot be underestimated. They did not take much time to decipher the hidden message.

Check out the post here:

So, here goes the concealed advice – Jaffer suggests Pant to sing the Butta Bomma song to distract or excite David Warner, who goes by the nickname ‘The Bull’, to make the left-handed opener get out of the crease and that is when the wicket-keeper can stump him.

But why were Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja copied in the post? That is because Jaffer expects the two spinners to manoeuvre Warner and get him stumped.

Jaffer had a solid reasoning behind the plot. A few months ago, Warner had posted a Tik Tok video that went viral in which he was dancing with his wife to the tune of Butta Bomma, while their daughter performed some moves of her own behind them. That kid could be Pant. Yes, that’s the trick.

Here are some of the reactions by the Twitterati on Jaffer’s post:

isko solve karne ke liye Raju wali ITUS degree chahiye bhai . — علی (@imsyedaliashraf) January 5, 2021

https://twitter.com/badamTarun2645/status/1346449218311868416

Irritate Warner and make him play big shot so u can stamp him .. bull means Warner here — Ikchheshu🇮🇳Upadhyay (@ik_raj_phoenix) January 5, 2021

Me after following Wasim sir on Twitter pic.twitter.com/7Hg2I5GSEM — युवा बेरोजगार संघर्ष मोर्चा 🏹🚜 (@ybss2020) January 5, 2021

Now that Warner knows the plan, perhaps he will consider using earplugs in the upcoming game. He missed the Boxing Day Test owing to a groin injury, but is back in the squad for the remaining two Tests. Currently, the series is levelled at 1-1, after India’s fantastic turn around in the second Test to beat the hosts. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane has done the job well to lead the team. He will be joined by Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Test.