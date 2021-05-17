Wasim Jaffer Reacts to Michael Vaughan Stoking Kohli vs Williamson Debate, The Former England Captain Replies

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who is infamous for his unpopular and controversial opinions on the game,was once again in the spotlight after his comment about Kane Williamson. Vaughan stated that Williamson would have been the greatest batsman in the world if he was an Indian.

The former English cricketer’s comparisons of the NZ skipper with Indian captain Virat Kohli garnered a hilarious response from domestic legend Wasim Jaffer, who is known for sharing hilarious memes while giving his views or commenting on the trending topics of the game.

Jaffer’s comic reaction comes after Vaughan had said that Williamson isn’t considered as the greatest batsman just like his Indian counterpart as the Kiwi skipper doesn’t have a huge fan-following on social media.“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world,” he said. “But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media,” Vaughan told the broadcaster.

While Williamson or Kohli haven’t responded to Vaughan’s comments, Jaffer reacted to it in his own style on the microblogging site. He shared his reaction to Vaughan’s recent comment on the premier batsmen from both the teams.

Jaffer came up with a film reference and in a very hilarious response wrote, “Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai (Hrithik Roshan has an extra finger but it’s Vaughan who interferes).”

Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai 🙂 #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/YRnOyPwwNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 14, 2021

Although he didn’t tag Vaughan in his post, the former England captain saw it and reacted cheekily. Vaughan responded that he presumed that Jaffer is “agreeing” with him.

See it here:

I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim !! 😜😜 https://t.co/vPS2VBB1mf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2021

Vaughan indirectly took a dig at the growing social media culture of trolling where if you voice an unpopular opinion about someone like Kohli on social media, you will be trolled and abused by the cricketer’s fans.

