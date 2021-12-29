Wasim Jaffer Roasts Michael Vaughan After Australia Bowl Out England for 68 in 3rd Ashes Test

On Tuesday, Australia crushed England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the third Ashes Test. The hosts managed to retain the Ashes urn while the English side was heavily condemned after their docile surrender. The team was bundled off for just 68 as Australia romped to a 14 runs victory in Melbourne in the second innings.

Now, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer decided to take advantage of the situation to take a subtle dig at ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan. The former English player had posted a tweet in 2019 where he commented on India’s Jaffer shared a video wherein one can see Vaughan’s old tweet pop up on his phone. After the tweet appears, Jaffer grins and shows a thumbs up. At the time, Vaughan tweeted, “92 all out India. Can’t believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days!" He definitely never expected that such an old tweet would come back to haunt him.

In 2019, India fell prey to New Zealand’s plausible efforts as they were bowled out for 92. This was during the fourth ODI match of India’s tour of New Zealand in 2018-19. Immediately, Vaughan decided to respond to Jaffer’s post, which went viral.

Very good Wasim 😜😜😜 https://t.co/OemxRrG2IF— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2021

Earlier, during the match on December 28, England folded for 185 runs in the first innings, and in reply, Australia scored 267 runs. Ben Stokes (11) and Joe Root (28) were the only ones to get into double figures in their respective attempts to save England from total humiliation.

While the remaining two of the five-match Test series is more of a formality since Australia won in an emphatic style. However, England will be keen on winning their pride back by claiming consolation victories after having a distraught run in the longest format of the game. The next clash will begin on January 5, 2022, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

