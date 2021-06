Wasim Jaffer Says England Players Are Too Busy With Deleting Old Tweets

The England cricket team has unexpectedly found itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. English bowler Ollie Robinson was caught in the matter of racial tweets that he had made eight years ago, as soon as the Lord’s Test began. Despite his outstanding debut, the ECB suspended this player from international cricket.

Many English cricketers are reportedly making their accounts private or deleting them following Robinson’s suspension. Wasim Jaffer, a former Indian cricketer, has taken a strong stance against the ECB over the current situation in England.

Wasim Jaffer ridiculed the England Cricket Board with a line from the film Hera Pheri on Monday. Jaffer is known for his amusing memes, and he used one to answer to the ECB. On Instagram, Jaffer shared a photo from the film Hera Pheri, in which Paresh Rawal asks Suniel Shetty to remove something. ‘In the middle of such a critical series, English players are busy erasing their previous tweets,’ stated Wasim Jaffer in the caption of this post.

Dom Bess closed his Twitter account

Dom Bess, England’s off-spinner, has deactivated his Twitter account. Ollie Robinson, on the other hand, has made his entire social media sites private.

The issue of Ollie Robinson’s suspension from international cricket has sparked heated debate in the United Kingdom. Even the British Prime Minister and Sports Minister have condemned the ECB’s decision and asked the ECB to reconsider their decision.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) imposed severe punishment by suspending Ollie Robinson for his racist and sexist tweets posted in 2012.

