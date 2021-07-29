Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious recommendation after Krunal Pandya and eight others were ruled out from 2nd T20I

Former India cricketer and first-class legend Wasim Jaffer is known to share his witty opinions on social media since retiring from the sport. Jaffer recently suggested a hilarious recommendation to stand-in Indian coach Rahul Dravid, who faces a huge dilemma after Krunal Pandya and eight other players were ruled out from the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. Krunal was tested positive after undergoing a COVID-19 test and the eight other players who were in close contact tested negative but were asked to remain in isolation.

The other eight who were in close contact with Krunal were Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham. As the close contacts were advised to stay in isolation, India handed four new players their debut international T20I caps – Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya.

While Dravid has to make the most of a depleted squad, Jaffer took to Twitter to share a hilarious suggestion where Dravid is asking VVS Laxman “to bring the boys".

Following Jaffer’s witty recommendation to ask Dravid to bring his boys, a barrage of memes followed the thread set up by Jaffer.

The 2nd T20I was postponed from July 27 to July 28 after the COVID-19 positive case was detected where Krunal and the eight others were asked to stay in isolation.

Sri Lanka levelled the three-match series after the Shikhar Dhawan led side failed to deliver in the penultimate clash at Colombo. Already fielding a side with new players, the pressure was immense and it was up to the experienced players to step up and deliver. However, the hosts restricted India to 132/5 and went on to win an exciting match by four wickets.

Dhawan scored the highest for India with 40, whereas debutants Gaikwad (21) and Padikkal (29) chipped in with handy runs. Sanju Samson (7) and Rana (9) were unable to contribute as Sri Lanka applied pressure after learning from their defeats in the earlier matches.

Despite India fighting back to keep the game in control, Dhananjaya de Silva and Minod Bhanuka stepped up and fought back, leading Sri Lanka to victory and levelling the series 1-1.

