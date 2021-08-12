Wasim Jaffer Subtly Trolls ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur; Leaves the Fans in Stitches

Wasim Jaffer’s Twitter timeline is a treat to watch. The former Indian cricketer has whimsical humour and is a witty personality. Jaffer keeps the fans entertained by posting hilarious memes on the happenings in the cricket fraternity. The Punjab Kings batting coach was at his job again on Wednesday, August 12, as he took a humorous jibe at Indian pace all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

It is learned that Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the second Test match, scheduled from August 12 to August 16 at the Lord’s. The seamer is deemed unfit for the game after suffering a hamstring injury. As the news went viral on social media, Jaffer came up with a joke.

The former batsman took a jibe saying that Shardul has been robbed of an opportunity of playing in the stadium named after him. “It’s sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord’s Test. After all not often do cricketers get to play in a stadium named after them,” Jaffer tweeted.

It’s sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord’s Test. Afterall not often cricketers get to play in a stadium named after them😉😅 #ENGvIND— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 11, 2021

With his tweet, Jaffer hinted at Shardul’s nickname given by the Indian cricket team fans. The pace all-rounder has performed exceptionally well for India in the recent past across all the formats of the game. Thus, to acknowledge the contribution by the Mumbai-born, many cricket fans refer to him with the name, ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’.

The exclusion of Shardul from the second Test match has opened the doors of discussion in the Indian contingent. The 29-year-old had performed well in the first Test in Nottingham as he had picked two wickets each in both innings. With the pacer, ruled out India can go with the combination of two spinners and three pacers by including Ravi Ashwin. There’s is another possibility of playing with four pacers by replacing Shardul with Ishant Sharma.

