Wasim Jaffer Suggests India Wear 'Lucky' Yellow Jersey They Used to Wear in Nineties

Former opener Wasim Jaffer wants the Indian cricket team to don the yellow jersey again. The batter, known for his interesting social media presence, highlighted the recent victories of teams in the colour. Jaffer suggested that it’s time India considered bringing back the yellow jersey from the 90s. His recommendation is based on the fact that the yellow outfit has been a constant in teams winning trophies in recent times.

Over the last two months, the yellow colour has proven oddly successful and won multi-team tournaments in T20 cricket. Starting IPL 2021, where Chennai Super Kings claimed their fourth title beating Kolkata Knight Riders. Co-incidentally, the Australian national team also sports yellow jerseys. The side scripted a heist and triumphed their maiden T20 World Cup 2021 at the price of New Zealand. This week, Tamil Nadu beat substantial odds to defeat Karnataka. The side, also clad in yellow, won the third Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Now on Twitter, Jaffer posted an old picture of Sachin Tendulkar in a yellow kit. In 1994, India wore yellow during the World Series and the New Zealand tour. “Seeing teams in yellow winning trophies, time to bring this jersey back?,” proposed Jaffer.

India in yellow-colored kits was a common occurrence through the 90s until the early 2000s. The Indian side has not been spotted in yellow for at least over 20 years.

The Men in Blue crashed out of the Super 12 stages ending the T20 World Cup on a sad note. Before the tournament, India launched a new kit but the campaign was no short of disastrous.

After the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma took over as skipper in the shortest format of the game and Rahul Dravid is the new India head coach. The new era began on a high as India beat the Black Caps 3-0 in a bilateral series at home. The sides will meet in a two-match Test series, starting November 25 in Kanpur.

