Wasim Jaffer Thinks Jasprit Bumrah Going Wicketless Was a ‘Big Setback’ For India in WTC Final

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that Jasprit Bumrah finishing wicketless in the final of the ICC World Test Championship was disappointing and came as a major setback as they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton. Bumrah has been a consistent performer for India across formats but he bowled 36 wicketless overs in helpful Southampton conditions, becoming the only bowler from the Indian camp to not take any wicket.

“Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler for India alongside Ishant Sharma. Ashwin supported really well, but to see no wickets from Jasprit Bumrah was disappointing and it was a big setback for the Indian team,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel while analysing where India went wrong in the WTC final.

Further in the video, Jaffer also criticised the Indian batting unit for their poor approach in the second innings.

On the reserve day, India resumed on their overnight total of 64 for two. However, they were bundled out for 170 in 73 overs with Rishabh Pant making the highest score of 43 in their innings.

With no batsmen putting up a big score, India had to suffice with a below-par target of 139 runs.

Speaking about the batting, Jaffer asserted that no player showed a positive intent of batting on the last day. He also says that the Indian batters seemed to be haunted by the playing conditions during the first innings when they were skittled for 217.

