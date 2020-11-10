Wasim Jaffer Uses Mirzapur Meme To Extend KXIP Call To Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has been absent from the Indian Premier League scene for several years now. The Australian pacer had last played in the IPL in 2015 for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mitchell Starc has been absent from the Indian Premier League scene for several years now. The Australian pacer had last played in the IPL in 2015 for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2020 Final Live Score, MI vs DC Today's Match at Dubai: Boult Strikes Twice, Rahane Departs

But it seems that Starc can take a liking to the T20 league and if that is the case then the Kings XI Punjab have already shown interest in the player.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Five Uncapped Players To Impress This Season

Speculation regarding Starc making a return to IPL rose after he signed on to join the Sydney Sixers for the Big Bash League 10. He played in the Australian league in BBL 4, years ago and it seems he is again showing an interest in the lucrative domestic short format cricket tournaments.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The official Twitter handle of Cricket.com.au announced the news on the platform speaking of Starc’s return to the Big Bash. the caption to the post said: “For the first time since waaaay back in BBL|04, Mitchell Starc has signed on to join the Sydney Sixers for #BBL10!”

For the first time since waaaay back in BBL|04, Mitchell Starc has signed on to join the Sydney Sixers for #BBL10! @LouisDBCameron spoke with the Aussie quick about his return in a hectic summer: https://t.co/2qWlqBe9gO pic.twitter.com/hpMelDylKZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2020

Wasim Jaffer, the batting coach of IPL team KXIP, shared the tweet on his personal account and extended an invite to Starc asking him to play with the Punjab side. He used a popular meme from the hit Amazon Prime show Mirzapur that says the words: “Humko Join Karlo” which translates to “Join us”.

Jaffer tagged Kings XI Punjab in the tweet and added a hashtag of IPL 2021.

Punjab had an unfortunate run this season as they failed to qualify to the playoffs followed by a poor start in the league. Captain KL Rahul was in brilliant form, having finished the season with 670 runs in 14 games. He is currently the holder of the orange cap, with chances of getting toppled if Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan plays a knock of over 70 runs in the finals. But Rahul’s form could not help KXIP win matches and the authority will be aiming at making some important changes.