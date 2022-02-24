Wasim Jaffer vs Michael Vaughan Began at Lord's 2002; It's Still Going Strong

Former cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan may not be the best of friends, but when it comes to social media banter, these two can be inseparable. Jaffer usually is among the first responders to Vaughan’s digs specifically aimed at the Indian Cricket Team. The former England captain remains a serial offender when it comes to targeting the Indian team especially when they are going through a tough time. But this clash has evolved into Jaffer vs Vaughan over the months. So, how did this two become the frenemies of Twitter? Vaughan revealed to Ravi Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

“Well, he was my first Test wicket, Wasim, so it goes back to 2002 where he snuck a ball up the slope at Lord’s and was out caught at first slip. So, he can’t have been that good with the bat if he got out to me," Vaughan told Ashwin.”

Advertisement

It was 2002 as India toured England for four-Test matches which were preceded by the iconic Natwest triangular where India chased down a mammoth 300 plus target. Meanwhile at Lord’s, in the series opener, India lost badly despite Ajit Agarkar’s century; among the runs was Wasim Jaffer who scored a fifty in the second innings before nicking Vaughan straight to the slips. This is where it all began.

When Ashwin asked Vaughan about that wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in Nottingham and how it was different from the Jaffer wicket, he said: “Yeah, but you know Sachin was just being nice to me but Wasim actually wasn’t bowled. He got the outside edge. Oh we have a bit of fun. I really enjoy. I’m sure he would have something by now, but I haven’t seen Twitter today, so I’m waiting."

Over the years the thing between the two has gone intense; nonetheless, all of it was done in good faith.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here