Wasim Jaffer, Zaheer Khan involved in battle of 'rare' banter on Twitter

Two former Indian cricketers Zaheer Khan and Wasim Jaffer were recently involved in a battle of ‘rare’ on Twitter. The banter between Zaheer and Wasim started after the veteran seamer pointed out that the newly appointed India’s T20 skipper Rohit Sharma made the right call during the toss in all three matches in the just concluded white-ball series against New Zealand. For the record, Rohit’s predecessor Virat Kohli had a bad run during the toss during his regime. Joking about the same, Zaheer on Wednesday tweeted, “still can’t believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series.”

The Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach also asked his followers if the coins used during the toss prior to the start of a match has secret chip-like “currency notes” before adding that he was joking.

He also asked his followers to recall such a rare incident before adding that only cricketers are allowed to participate in this challenge.

Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? 😉Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply 😜#Rario — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 24, 2021

Zaheer’s former national teammate Jaffer, who is known for his witty remark, was quick to take the bait as he posted a scorecard from a previous match, comparing his bowling figures with the pacer.

Along with the screengrab, Jaffer wrote that winning three back to back toss is rare but not as rare as him having a better bowling figure than Zaheer.

Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan 😆 https://t.co/YRl0QfdytC pic.twitter.com/0Px01SrKih— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 24, 2021

Responding to Jaffer’s tweet, Zaheer shared a screengrab of his own from a match, where he had a better batting figure than the current Odisha coach.

“Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring Wasim Jaffer in not one but both innings of a test match,” he wrote in the caption box on the post.

Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring @WasimJaffer14 in not one but both innings of a test match! 😂#Rario https://t.co/stBqkk5uf5 pic.twitter.com/zcjnevnHHv— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 24, 2021

It must be mentioned that not just the toss, but Rohit Sharma-led side also won the three-match T20I series against New Zealand 3-0.

India and New Zealand are currently involved in a two-match Test series, which kicked off on Thursday in Kanpur.

