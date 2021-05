Wasim Jaffer's Cheeky Response Using That Virat Kohli GIF on 'Ben Stokes' Leaves Fans in Splits

England cricketer Ben Stokes has established himself as one of the game’s leading all-rounders. He is a runaway match-winner and possesses the ability of winning matches on his own. His abilities make him a invaluable asset and any team in the world would love to have him or someone of his capabilities at their disposal.

Replying to one such query, former Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings’ batting coach Wasim Jaffer also indicated he wishes to see the English all-rounder in his team.

Jaffer took note of the tweet made by Wisden India as he came up with a hilarious reply that left the netizens in splits. In recent times, Jaffer has become a Twitter sensation owing to his funny and witty social media presence. Revealing the name of the cricketer he wishes to see in Indian colours, Jaffer used an infamous meme of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In the GIF used by Jaffer, Kohli’s lip movement resembles the pronunciation of Stokes.

Batting maestro Kohli is known for his aggressive on-field attitude and has had his shares of heated verbal duels with opponent players over the years. However, in recent times, there’s been a visible change in his approach with the India captain seemingly mellowing down as he has gained more experience.

India are scheduled to lock horns against New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship from June 18 to June 22 at Southampton.

