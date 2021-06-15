Wasim Jaffer’s Cryptic Advice to Team India batsmen Before WTC Leaves Fans Amused

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently took to social media where the domestic cricket legend shared some cryptic advice for Indian cricket batsmen in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The play-off is set to take place from June 18 to June 22 in Southampton. The advice has fans scratching their heads, but many have seemed to get the gist of the meaning behind the guidance shared by Jaffer.

Taking to his YouTube channel, the former Indian batsman posted his first video in which Jaffer shared some coded advice and helpful instructions for the Team India batsmen. Jaffer has represented India in 31 Test matches, in which the swashbuckler has toured England twice.

In his video, Jaffer stated that he has been to England twice and his advice for the Indian batsmen is, “Do what your police are famous for doing in old Bollywood movies. Use that while batting in the final".

Well, now that is a cryptic code for cricketers and movie enthusiasts to solve. The statement has received plenty of attention from cricket fans and some have been able to crack the code by commenting on his video on YouTube.

Breaking down what Jaffer said, the police in the old Bollywood movies are well known for arriving late on the scene, be it any incident and in this particular scenario, Jaffer is advising the Team India batsmen to play late against the New Zealand attack, given the conditions and weather.

The advice is much needed for the Virat Kohli led Team India as New Zealand recently beat England in their backyard to win a two-match Test series 1-0. The first Test at Lord’s ended in a draw, however, the second Test saw the Kiwis steam roll past the hosts at Birmingham, to win the series decider by 8 wickets.

Team India are currently in England, gearing up for the first ever World Test Championships final in Southampton. While New Zealand have understood the conditions after easing past England in the recently concluded series, India last played a Test series in March against England, where itbeat the visitors 3-1 in a four-match Test series.

The World Test Championship finals clash between India and New Zealand was scheduled to be hosted at the Mecca of cricket, Lord’s, however, the venue has now been changed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the summit clash will be hosted at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. The venue was changed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

New Zealand have announced a 15-man squad for the finals against India and skipper Kane Williamson returns to the side after recovering from an elbow injury. BJ Watling has been assigned the role to keep behind the wickets for the summit clash. India are expected to announce their final squad anytime soon.

