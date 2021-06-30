Wasim Jaffer's Cryptic Tweet is Beyond Comprehension For his Fans

Wasim Jaffer is really good when it comes to his tweets. Sometimes, they can be as cryptic as it can get. One such tweet came out by the former India opener which was on India women’s cricket team. The Indian Eves are playing their second Women ODI and a loss in this one will see them lose the ODI series. Here’s what Jaffer tweeted:

Found an old memory card. It surprisingly had photos of duggu’s look-alike #PlayersToWatchOutFor #decode #ENGWvINDW— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 30, 2021

This tweet was so cryptic that it left Indian fans in a spot. While some guessed that it was directed at India captain Mithali Raj, some said it was youngster Shefali Verma. Here are some replies:

Explain pls.— Middle Class Guy (@UltaLogic) June 30, 2021

Here are some more:

Shefali verma*— Karan Siddh (@KaranSiddh) June 30, 2021

Jhulan Goswami Feels India Will Bounce Back

Taunton: The Indian women’s cricket team would be trying out various options during the upcoming England series and beyond to check out what is the best possible combination that can be fielded going into next year’s WODI World Cup in New Zealand, said senior player Jhulan Goswami.

India’s senior middle-order batters like skipper Mithali Raj, Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma were all guilty of wasting as many as 180 odd deliveries in the first ODI which England won by eight wickets chasing a modest target of 202.

Goswami didn’t give a definitive answer on vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting position but indicated that a lot of options will be tried out before the World Cup in New Zealand next year.

“Well, we are trying to settle our combination. We are trying to create a few options. Now which options will click for us, we are (still) searching for that. Whatever things will happen (options we finalise), the management will take a call before the World Cup," Goswami said on the eve of second WODI against England.

