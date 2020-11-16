Wasim Jaffer's Hilarious Reaction to BBL's 'X-Factor' Rule is All of Us

The best reaction to the new rules came from former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who shared a Gangs of Wasseypur meme to highlight his apparant befuddlement.

The Big Bash League 2020 will see three new rules - Power Surge, X-Factor Player and Bash Boost - with an aim to increase innovations and strategising in the game. The three new playing conditions involve changes in Power Play rules, substitution rules and a reward for being ahead of the opposition at the half-way mark of a chase. Understandably, the new rules have been met with a healthy dose of both suspicion and skepticism by the cricket community at large.

Perhaps the best reaction to the new rules came from former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who shared a popular Gangs of Wasseypur meme to highlight his apparant befuddlement at the new rules.

The X-Factor rule states that the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet can now come into the game beyond the 10th over of the first innings, replacing any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled a maximum of one over.

"We need innovation because people like change, but I think these (changes) will actually improve the game itself," Trent Woodhill, a player acquisition and cricket consultant for the BBL, told cricket.com.au.

"I come from things from a high-performance perspective, rather than just a gimmick, so I like that these changes pass the high-performance test around strategy and elite performance.

"It's going to put pressure on leaders and coaches. Having been involved in over 300 T20 matches in the women's and men's games, T20s have a pattern, and this will blow that pattern up.

"It'll make players have to think on their feet a little bit, and … it's forcing you on gameday to have a narrative that both fans and broadcasters alike will have to delve into and ask questions of the decisions being made, or not made."