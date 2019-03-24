Wasim & Waqar Receive Pakistan’s Second Highest-civilian Award

Loading...
The awards were conferred to the two legendary cricketers by the Pakistani President Arif Alvi.
Along with Wasim and Waqar, who have previously received the Pride-of-Performance awards in 1992 and 1995 respectively, veteran spinner Yasir Shah was also awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's third-highest civilian award.
"The three are deserving recipients," the PCB had said when the awards were announced.
"Wasim and Waqar are highly-respected commentators and have played their role in enhancing the image of Pakistan and cricket as broadcasters, while Yasir has had a lion's share in Pakistan's major Test wins in the recent past."
Wasim and Waqar, who were part of the present Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s squad that won the World Cup in Australia in 1992, played important roles in ensuring that Pakistan remained as one of the top teams during their days.
Akram finished his career of almost two decades with 916 international wickets, while his partner-in-crime Waqar finished with a rich haul of 789 wickets in a career that lasted almost 15 years.
First Published: March 24, 2019, 11:49 AM IST