'Wasn't Able to Executive Under Pressure': RCB Pacer Explains How Backing His Strength Helped in KKR Clash

One must not give up on their strengths no matter what - this is what worked for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Akash Deep. Despite a disappointing performance with the short balls in the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, he brought them into action once again in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday night.

The pacer emerged as one of the star performers for RCB with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for 45 runs. Akash Deep was rewarded with the scalps of Venkatesh Iyer (10) and Nitish Rana (10) early in the game, he returned in the death overs to clean up Umesh Yadav.

While addressing a virtual presser, Akash admitted that bowling short balls is his strength, and even though a similar ploy did not come off for him against Punjab Kings, he was confident in utilizing his skills and executing short balls against KKR.

“Bowling short balls is my strength. In the first match, I was under pressure and, when I analyzed my bowling, I realized that I was not able to executive the deliveries properly. But it is my strength and I kept my faith in it. I have been doing the same for all these days, so I have belief in my strengths,” Aakash said.

Talking about his strategy, the 25-year-oldshared that he was following other games, and knew how important it was to get early wickets with the new ball.

“There was some help from the wicket. I was following the other games and realized it was important to pick wickets with the new ball because the bowlers are getting assistance at the start. My target was thus to claim a couple of wickets with the new ball. So I stuck to my plan, got some help from the surface and was able to pick up wickets for my team,” Akash further said.

RCB defeated KKR by three wickets in a thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 129, RCB’s top-order collapsed, courtesy Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav. The team was able to chase down the target with four balls to spare with some cool finishing by Dinesh Karthik.

