Wasn’t Able to Make Any Sense of Things After Ban: Prithvi Shaw
Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw, who made a return to competitive cricket with a 39-ball 63 for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after his ban for consuming a ‘prohibited substance’ ended said that it was hard for him to digest things in the days immediately after his ban.
Wasn’t Able to Make Any Sense of Things After Ban: Prithvi Shaw
Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw, who made a return to competitive cricket with a 39-ball 63 for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after his ban for consuming a ‘prohibited substance’ ended said that it was hard for him to digest things in the days immediately after his ban.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
My Focus is On Scoring Runs, Rest Depends on Selectors: Shaw on India Comeback
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw Returns With Half Century in Syed Mushtaq Ali
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Let's See How Prithvi Shaw Shapes Up Post Suspension: Vikram Rathour
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSGabba, Brisbane
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings