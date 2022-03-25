'Wasn't able to Say Anything, He Just Started Crying': MI's New Recruit Reveals Coaches Reaction After Getting IPL Contract

Hyderabad cricketer Tilak Varma was naturally overjoyed when he was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore during the mega IPL auction last month. But the left-handed batter has now shared that his coach could not contain his emotions when he learned about Tilak’s acquisition by the Mumbai Indians. In a video posted by the IPL franchise on social media, Tilak Varma revealed that he was on a video call with his coach during the IPL auction.

“When the auction was going on, I was on a video call with my coach. He was so happy that he wasn’t able to say anything. He just started crying," Tilak Varma said in the video posted on Instagram by Mumbai Indians.

The 19-year-old said that he has been watching Mumbai Indians play since his childhood, and started following the franchise when they won their first IPL title in 2013. Tilak Varma said he was in a bio-bubble for Ranji Trophy when he got the news of his selection by Mumbai Indians. The batter is heavily inspired from Rohit Sharma, and wants to learn from him.

One of the most promising youngsters in the Class of 2022!Tilak Varma is raring to go in Blue & Gold and we can’t wait! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/pD9pSIQYBB — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2022

“I was watching the auction with my seniors. So when MI picked me up, I felt very happy. I want to learn so much from Rohit Sharma, as he is currently one of the legends in the Indian cricket team,” he further said.

IPL 2022 will kick start from March 26 with the first clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and last year’s finalist Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians will play their first game against Delhi Capitals a day after on Sunday.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians have won 5 IPL titles, the most by any team. They last dominated the tournament in 2020 when they claimed their 5th IPL title. However, Mumbai Indians’ performance in IPL 2021 was below par as the team failed to reach even the play-offs.

