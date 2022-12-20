'Wasn't An Easy Decision, By Any Means'-Chris Woakes On Missing Out On IPL 2023 Auction

England cricketer Chris Woakes has pulled out of IPL auctions which is set to take place in Kochi later this week. Speaking to his club’s social media channel he revealed the decision was not that easy but had to be made as he wanted to prepare well for the upcoming Ashes.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, by any means. There’s still a part of me that wishes I could go because the IPL is a great tournament and financially it could be very rewarding - but I didn’t want to make the decision solely on finance.”

“It’s a tricky scenario: having just won a World Cup, potentially stock could be high. There are obviously some other players who are likely to go big but I could have been next on the list behind them.”

Woakes had represented KKR, RCB and most recently, Delhi Capitals in the IPL. And has accounted for 30 wickets in 21 matches. He could have been a hot property in the auctions where teams would have made good use of a new ball bowler. The England cricketer added that an honest conversation with Rob Key helped.

“He was very clear that I was still a part of the Test plans but obviously I needed to get myself fit and get my knee right," Woakes, who was part of England’s victorious T20 World Cup squad, added.

