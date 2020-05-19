Wasn't Selected in a Junior Team as Father Refused to Bribe an Official: Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world, in all three formats. But his journey to the top hasn't been a smooth one. In a web chat with India football captain Sunil Chhetri, Kohli made a startling revelation.
Wasn't Selected in a Junior Team as Father Refused to Bribe an Official: Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world, in all three formats. But his journey to the top hasn't been a smooth one. In a web chat with India football captain Sunil Chhetri, Kohli made a startling revelation.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings