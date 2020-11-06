- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
SRH vs RCB IPL 2020: WATCH - AB de Villiers Has No Answer to T Natarajan's Sensational Yorker; Twitter Hails the Yorker King
AB de Villiers was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from T Natarajan that took out his middle stump.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 6, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
All rounder Jason Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 wickets in 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Most of RCB's runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.
WATCH THE WICKET HERE:
RCB captain Virat Kohli opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal with Josh Philippe dropped and Aaron Finch batting No.3. The experiment didn't produce results as Kohli and fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal fell within the first four overs while Finch departed having made a 30-ball 32. Holder was the man who took out the openers while Finch fell to Shahbaz Nadeem. Holder also dismissed Shivam Dube while Rashid Khan went wicketless but conceded just 22 runs in his four overs. Brief scores: RCB 131/7 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25) vs SRH
Natarajan IPL 2020 wickets includes
Virat Kohli
Shane Watson
MS Dhoni
Andre Russell
AB De Villiers
— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 6, 2020
Just call him Yorker Natarajan!
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2020
😱😱 OH MY MYYY!!! @Natarajan_91 🎯🎯
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 6, 2020
Brilliant bowling from @SunRisers that Yorker from #natarajan to #abd was top notch.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2020
Pure Bliss 😍💥 pic.twitter.com/91pQghrAsn
— Natarajan Fans Club (@NatrajanFanClub) November 6, 2020
Natarajan's Yorker to ABD is one of the best wicket this season! #RCBvSRH #IPL2020
— Rohit Subramanian (@rohit3195) November 6, 2020
Natarajan is a genius!! Like a yorker bowling machine! Rarely misses the yorker and impossible to hit for 6! I am sure there are more like him in our towns and villages playing gully cricket, need to find them, nurture them and great potential for the future!!
— Srinath K (@SrinathK007) November 6, 2020
You Say Yorkers, We not only hear Jasprit Bumrah, But we also hear Thangarasu Natarajan. Nattu 🔥. pic.twitter.com/USteTxdtv4
— RJVV55 🇮🇳🏏 (@RJVV55) November 6, 2020
WATCH | AB de Villiers Has No Answer to T Natarajan's Sensational Yorker; Twitter Hails the Delivery 'Ball of the Tournament'
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 105 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5401 Nov, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 5301 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiChennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches