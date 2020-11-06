SRH vs RCB IPL 2020: WATCH - AB de Villiers Has No Answer to T Natarajan's Sensational Yorker; Twitter Hails the Yorker King

AB de Villiers was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from T Natarajan that took out his middle stump.

All rounder Jason Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 wickets in 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Most of RCB's runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.

WATCH THE WICKET HERE:

RCB captain Virat Kohli opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal with Josh Philippe dropped and Aaron Finch batting No.3. The experiment didn't produce results as Kohli and fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal fell within the first four overs while Finch departed having made a 30-ball 32. Holder was the man who took out the openers while Finch fell to Shahbaz Nadeem. Holder also dismissed Shivam Dube while Rashid Khan went wicketless but conceded just 22 runs in his four overs. Brief scores: RCB 131/7 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25) vs SRH

Natarajan IPL 2020 wickets includes Virat Kohli Shane Watson MS Dhoni Andre Russell AB De Villiers — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 6, 2020

Just call him Yorker Natarajan! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2020

Brilliant bowling from @SunRisers that Yorker from #natarajan to #abd was top notch. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2020

Pure Bliss 😍💥 pic.twitter.com/91pQghrAsn — Natarajan Fans Club (@NatrajanFanClub) November 6, 2020

Natarajan's Yorker to ABD is one of the best wicket this season! #RCBvSRH #IPL2020 — Rohit Subramanian (@rohit3195) November 6, 2020

Natarajan is a genius!! Like a yorker bowling machine! Rarely misses the yorker and impossible to hit for 6! I am sure there are more like him in our towns and villages playing gully cricket, need to find them, nurture them and great potential for the future!! — Srinath K (@SrinathK007) November 6, 2020

You Say Yorkers, We not only hear Jasprit Bumrah, But we also hear Thangarasu Natarajan. Nattu 🔥. pic.twitter.com/USteTxdtv4 — RJVV55 🇮🇳🏏 (@RJVV55) November 6, 2020

WATCH | AB de Villiers Has No Answer to T Natarajan's Sensational Yorker; Twitter Hails the Delivery 'Ball of the Tournament'