Watch: Adorable Video of Yuvraj Singh's Son Orion With Mom Hazel Keech at Mumbai Airport

Legendary India allrounder Yuvraj Singh’s baby boy was spotted with his mom Hazel Keech at the Mumbai airport with the duo filmed moments before catching their flight. The adorable video of Orion Keech Singh taking a nap quickly went viral after being shared on Instagram.

Yuvraj and Hazel became parents earlier this year in January and revealed the name of their kid on Father’s Day.

Recently, on the anniversary of his iconic six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad during the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007, Yuvraj shared a video of him watching the clip with Orion.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Yuvraj, winner of two world cups, was present at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali where the first T20I of a three-match series between India and Australia was played.

Yuvraj and his former India teammate Harbhajan Singh were invited by the PCA with for the unveiling of two stands named after the two legends.

“It’s a nice feeling to be back at the PCA Stadium like this. I am wearing the BCCI blazer at my own stadium for the first time. It feels wonderful to be called by my former parent association and get acknowledged,” Yuvraj told news agency PTI.

“The new PCA president Gulzari Inder Chahal was a cricketer himself and probably knows the importance of recognising former cricketers be it domestic or international. Even the domestic players should be recognised,” he added.

Though not full time, Yuvraj has been coaching youngsters but isn’t ready for a long term role yet.

“I still work with the players on and off. I have worked with the Punjab Cricketers in the past as well. But I want to see my child growing up. So, I am not sure if I can commit to something full time to the association at this stage,’ he said.

