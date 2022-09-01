WATCH: Afghanistan Skipper Mohammad Nabi's Seek Blessing from Specially-abled Fan, Video Goes Viral

Afghanistan, with a thumping victory against Bangladesh on Tuesday, became the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. While Afghan players completely outwitted Bangladesh on the field, it was a rather heartwarming gesture from them after the match that won the internet. A clip of Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi greeting a wheelchair-bound elderly fan after the game has gone viral.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The clip shows Nabi walking up to the elderly fan, accompanied by a man- probably a relative, and bowing in front of her to seek blessing. A few other Afghan players can also be seen standing in the frame.

Just found the most beautiful video😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/E8Rh8nErq8 — GHAM (@zaaabbiiii) August 30, 2022

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a dismissal start and lost three wickets in the powerplay against Afghanistan. By the 11th over, half of the side was back in the pavilion. With things going downhill, Bangladesh’s innings got stability from a partnership between Mosaddek Hossain and Mahedi Hasan. Hossain finished with an unbeaten 48 off 31 deliveries to take his side to 127 at the end of 20 overs.

Afghanistan’s spin attack featuring Mujheeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claimed all the wickets for their team. Both the bowlers finished with three wickets each.

While Afghanistan’s run chase got off slowly, the team ensured to avert the fall of too many wickets. After 62/3 at the end of the 13th over, Afghanistan was powered by Najibullah Zadran’s power-hitting. The southpaw scored 43 off 17 deliveries to propel his team past the finish line with 9 balls to repair.

Supporting Zadra from the other end was Ibrahim Zadran who held the innings together with his anchoring innings of 42 off 41 balls.

Afghanistan is set to play its first Super 4 contest on Saturday, September 3.

Meanwhile, India has also confirmed its spot in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday, August 31. Batting first, India put up a mammoth 192 runs on the board. Virat Kohli scored a half-century and finished with an unbeaten 59 off 44 deliveries. However, it was Suryakumar Yadav who stole the show at Dubai International Stadium. Yadav scored 68 off 26 deliveries to give firepower to India towards the later stage of the innings. Hong Kong was restricted to 152 by the Indian bowlers.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here