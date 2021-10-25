WATCH | Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Scotland's Matthew Cross

Afghanistan‘s 34-year-old wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad after playing a quickfire innings to set the platform for his team while batting took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Matthew Cross, in the fifth over of Scotland’s chase of 191. It was the fourth wicket that Scotland lost and that too inside the fifth over. Naveen-ul-Haq bowled an angling delivery from wide of the crease which Scotland’s wicket-keeper edged. Shahzad, despite not being on the fitter side jumped horizontally to his right and held on to the ball.

WATCH THE CATCH HERE:

Here is how Twitter reacted to Shahzad’s catch:

OH MY GOD WHAT A CATCH MOHAMMAD SHAHZAD pic.twitter.com/WkCZORRsXJ— Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) October 25, 2021

Watch a catch taken by Mohammad Shahzad. Incredible catch. #AFGvSCO pic.twitter.com/DCs0DdXa6e— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 25, 2021

After the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Afghanistan took on Scotland in match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Monday. It was a cracker of a game right from the first ball as Afghanistan batters hit the Scottish bowlers all over the park.

Najibullah Zadran smashed 59 as Afghanistan posted a challenging 190 for four against Scotland in their opening Super 12s match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

The left-handed Najibullah extended Afghanistan’s charge led by Hazratullah Zazai, who hit 44, after they elected to bat first in Sharjah.

Najibullah and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) put together an attacking 87-run partnership for third wicket to tear into the Scotland bowling with seven sixes between them.

(With Agency Inputs)

