WATCH | Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Scotland's Matthew Cross
WATCH | Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Scotland's Matthew Cross

Mohammad Shahzad took a stunning catch (Video Grab)

A collective effort from their batters took Afghanistan to an imposing 190/4 in 20 overs against Scotland .

Afghanistan‘s 34-year-old wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad after playing a quickfire innings to set the platform for his team while batting took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Matthew Cross, in the fifth over of Scotland’s chase of 191. It was the fourth wicket that Scotland lost and that too inside the fifth over. Naveen-ul-Haq bowled an angling delivery from wide of the crease which Scotland’s wicket-keeper edged. Shahzad, despite not being on the fitter side jumped horizontally to his right and held on to the ball.

It was Mohammad Shahzad’s first international T20 match since March 2018, where he played against Ireland in Bready, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.
After his mind-blowing his effort Twitter was full of praise for the 34-year-old keeper.

WATCH THE CATCH HERE:

Here is how Twitter reacted to Shahzad’s catch:

After the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Afghanistan took on Scotland in match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Monday. It was a cracker of a game right from the first ball as Afghanistan batters hit the Scottish bowlers all over the park.

Najibullah Zadran smashed 59 as Afghanistan posted a challenging 190 for four against Scotland in their opening Super 12s match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

The left-handed Najibullah extended Afghanistan’s charge led by Hazratullah Zazai, who hit 44, after they elected to bat first in Sharjah.

Najibullah and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) put together an attacking 87-run partnership for third wicket to tear into the Scotland bowling with seven sixes between them.

(With Agency Inputs)

first published:October 25, 2021, 22:28 IST